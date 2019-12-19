The Music, Cocktails, And Food Will Sting You (In A Nice Way) At This Newly Opened Bar!

The day bees disappear from the face of the earth, the planet will collapse. Well, that's the first thought that will come to your mind when you step into Bottle Bees. With wings, walls with bees painted on it, this place is the latest bar in OMR. The best part? They have some amazing deals already. Their Sunday brunch costs INR 499 and comes with two starters, the main course and a beer/ domestic liquor. Their happy hours are from Monday to Thursday from 2pm to 6pm. Do check out their interesting mix of cocktails that can sting you like a bee! As for their food, check out salads, pizzas, an array of starters, and some desserts to finish off the meal with.

A dance floor to show off your moves and some head banging music by DJs from the city, this new bar has got us all curious and we can't wait to head there to take a look ourselves! They also have some corporate deals, ladies night, and other deals that will make your day, truly! The bar is located in OMR, so plan your transport accordingly!

