From Hemp Towels To Solar Power, This Eco Salon In OMR Is India’s First & Making Us Proud

Bounce, a popular salon and spa has launched India’s first eco salon here in OMR and we couldn't be happier! With the motive to reduce, reuse, and recycle as much as possible, the salon has a bunch of new ways to minimise the usage of everyday resources while making all of us look our best.

For starters, 70 per cent of the salon operates on solar power. Recycled water is used for flushing and there are water-saving nozzles on all taps which can save over 50,000 gallons of water all year. In love with their rustic furniture and decor? It’s all upcycled! Bounce also has a green wall bang in the middle of the salon to purify the air. Add to that LED lights, biodegradable cups, and zero plastic bottles and you’ve got yourself the greenest salon in all of Chennai! Oh, and they’ve got hemp towels, which degrade in six weeks, as well as eco-friendly and non-toxic detergents and toiletries. Head to Bounce in OMR to get anything from a haircut to a massage, and this time it’ll feel nicer, eco-friendlier, and greener!