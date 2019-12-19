This Military Hotel Is One Of The Only Places In Chennai To Serve Dhonnai Biryani

Dhonnai biryani - that's an all-new biryani type all-together. Those of you who have visited Bangalore will totally know what it is and those who haven't we will tell you what it is and where exactly you can find it in the city. The speciality of this biryani is not only the way it is made but the way it is served in a palm leaves bowl! One of the very few places in Chennai where you can find it is the Naidu Military Hotel on OMR.

With a blend of spices, ghee and mint leaves, the way this biryani is made is very different from that of dum biryani. The slight gooiness of it is what adds the speciality to it. Naidu Military hotel also focuses on using the specific small-grained rice that is used authentically in Karnataka and they serve it in a palm leaf bowl. Along with that, they also serve some delicious mutton sukka (not chukka, guys) which is also a speciality from North Karnataka. try to taste the bit of coconut as you hog on the spiciness. They have it in prawn and chicken version as well.

While the Chicken 65 is not all that special, you should try the Vanjaram fish fry which is layered with the masala. It tastes surprisingly good with the biryani.

