Shahpur Jat

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Shahpur Jat

Fast Food Restaurants
image - Poochki Table
Fast Food Restaurants

Poochki Table

This New Place In Shahpur Jat Serves Delicious Artisanal Pizzas
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Cravity Cafe
Cafes

Cravity Cafe

Looking For Good Dim Sums & Wok? Then This Is The Place To Be
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Hunger Pang's
Cafes

Hunger Pang's

Shopping In Shahpur? Head Here For Big Burgers & Sugary Shakes For Lunch
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Flamingo Tea Room & Cakery
Cafes

Flamingo Tea Room & Cakery

Take A Shopping Break With Kit Kat Shakes & Small Bites At This Cafe
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Garden House Cafe & Health Kitchen
Cafes

Garden House Cafe & Health Kitchen

It’s Butter Coffee Time: We’ve Never Seen A Better Looking Cafe Doing Healthy Food!
Shahpur Jat
Delivery Services
image - Bowlsome
Delivery Services

Bowlsome

Head To Bowlsome Cafe For Fresh Fruit Bowls & Healthy Meals
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Cafe 5H By The Kitchen Connect
Cafes

Cafe 5H By The Kitchen Connect

Rose-Strawberry Cashews Or Chocolate-y English Brittle: We Love This Place's Gourmet Snacks!
Shahpur Jat
Bakeries
image - The Hot Pink Cake Studio
Bakeries

The Hot Pink Cake Studio

An Edible Sabyasachi Bride?! This Baking Genius Puts Lehnga Borders, Jewels & More On Cakes
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Threads
Cafes

Threads

Cafe Threads’ Food & Peppy Vibe Makes You Want To Hang Out Every Day
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Puppychino Dog Friendly Cafe
Cafes

Puppychino Dog Friendly Cafe

Chill With Your Doggo & Indulge In Some Gourmet Food At This Pet Cafe
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Cafe Red
Cafes

Cafe Red

Some Maggi And Good Coffee At Shahpur Jat's Café Red
Shahpur Jat
Delivery Services
image - Sweet Nothings
Delivery Services

Sweet Nothings

Pick Up Fresh Strawberries & Cream Cake From This Shahpur Jat Home Chef
Shahpur Jat
Home Caterers
image - HolyBelly
Home Caterers

HolyBelly

HolyBelly: Your Gourmet Catering Service In The City
Shahpur Jat
Bakeries
image - Smitten Bakery
Bakeries

Smitten Bakery

Chocolate Bars, Cakes & Breads From Smitten Bakery & Patisserie
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - The Potbelly Rooftop Cafe
Cafes

The Potbelly Rooftop Cafe

Go For The Rooftop And Stay For The Awesome Bihari Food At Potbelly
Shahpur Jat
Bakeries
image - Sugarama Patisserie
Bakeries

Sugarama Patisserie

Get Quirky, Fun, And The Best Desserts In Town At Sugarama
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - The Mad Teapot
Cafes

The Mad Teapot

An Ideal Spot To Hang-Out With Your Bae In This Cold Winter Evening!
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Ivy & Bean
Cafes

Ivy & Bean

Get Your Fill of Cafe Fare & Reading at Ivy & Bean
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Hearken Cafe
Cafes

Hearken Cafe

This New Sign Language-Friendly Cafe Is A Co-Working Space Too
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Le ROFL
Cafes

Le ROFL

Le Rofl’s Mushroom Ragout & Kiss Of Melon Is No Laughing Matter
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Old Town Cafe
Cafes

Old Town Cafe

This Lovely Cafe Has Cupcakes @INR 80 And Pot Pies @INR 190
Shahpur Jat
Delivery Services
image - Biryani By Kilo
Delivery Services

Biryani By Kilo

Hungry & Craving Biryani? This Place Will Satiate All Those Pangs And How!
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
image - Remember Me Cafe
Cafes

Remember Me Cafe

Board Games & Nachos: This Shahpur Jat Cafe Is Perfect For Your Next Date
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Anandini - The Tea Room
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Anandini - The Tea Room

Try Delicate, Unique Blends Of Gourmet Tea At Anandini Tea Room
Shahpur Jat
Delivery Services
image - Dosaa 360
Delivery Services

Dosaa 360

This Joint In Shahpur Jat Will Remind You Of Your Mom's Home-Cooked Dosa
Shahpur Jat
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Darjeeling Steamers
Fast Food Restaurants

Darjeeling Steamers

Darjeeling Steamers- A Perfect Outlet For All Momo Lovers!
Siri Fort Road
Street Food
image - Delhi 6 Chat Bhandar
Street Food

Delhi 6 Chat Bhandar

Call It Golgappas Or Paani Puri, This Chaat Wala Makes The Best Of Them All
Siri Fort Road
Cafes
image - Minerals
Cafes

Minerals

The perfect little pocket-friendly cafe tucked away in Siri Fort
Khel Gaon Marg
Cafes
image - Brew Cafe
Cafes

Brew Cafe

Rajma Chawal & Coffee? Find This Unusual Combo At This New Cafe In Hauz Khas
Hauz Khas
Cafes
image - Little Saigon
Cafes

Little Saigon

Little Saigon In Hauz Khas Introduces Us To Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine
Hauz Khas
Bakeries
image - Maria's Cookbook
Bakeries

Maria's Cookbook

This Adorable Bakery Makes Chimney Cakes and Other Cool, Harry Potter-esque Food
Hauz Khas
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Thalaivar
Fast Food Restaurants

Thalaivar

Thalaivar Is The Place For South Indian Non-Vegetarian Treats
Hauz Khas
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Cafe 6
Fast Food Restaurants

Cafe 6

Homestyle Cold Coffees & Grilled Sandwiches At Cafe 6
Cafes
image - Old Town Cafe
Cafes

Old Town Cafe

Drop By This Cosy Cafe For The Crispiest Pizza, Baking Workshops & A Chill Time
Hauz Khas
Cafes
image - Big Fat Sandwich
Cafes

Big Fat Sandwich

Big, Fat Sandwiches, Coffee & Dessert – Beat That Hangover With This Winning Threesome
Cafes
image - Cravity
Cafes

Cravity

We Found A Pretty New Cafe To Work From & It's Dessert Heaven
Hauz Khas
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Stoned Pizzeria
Fast Food Restaurants

Stoned Pizzeria

Stoned Pizzeria Has A New Way of Cooking Pizza In Stone Oven
Hauz Khas
Dessert Parlours
image - Nirula's
Dessert Parlours

Nirula's

Nirula's Has A New Outlet In HKV & It'll Take You Back To The Good Old Days
Hauz Khas
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Shahpur Jat?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE