Shahpur Jat
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Shahpur Jat
Hidden Gem
Cafes
Fast Food Restaurants
Casual Dining
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Dessert Parlours
Fine Dining
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Street Food
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Poochki Table
This New Place In Shahpur Jat Serves Delicious Artisanal Pizzas
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Cravity Cafe
Looking For Good Dim Sums & Wok? Then This Is The Place To Be
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Hunger Pang's
Shopping In Shahpur? Head Here For Big Burgers & Sugary Shakes For Lunch
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Flamingo Tea Room & Cakery
Take A Shopping Break With Kit Kat Shakes & Small Bites At This Cafe
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Garden House Cafe & Health Kitchen
It’s Butter Coffee Time: We’ve Never Seen A Better Looking Cafe Doing Healthy Food!
Shahpur Jat
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Bowlsome
Head To Bowlsome Cafe For Fresh Fruit Bowls & Healthy Meals
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe 5H By The Kitchen Connect
Rose-Strawberry Cashews Or Chocolate-y English Brittle: We Love This Place's Gourmet Snacks!
Shahpur Jat
Bakeries
Bakeries
The Hot Pink Cake Studio
An Edible Sabyasachi Bride?! This Baking Genius Puts Lehnga Borders, Jewels & More On Cakes
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Threads
Cafe Threads’ Food & Peppy Vibe Makes You Want To Hang Out Every Day
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Puppychino Dog Friendly Cafe
Chill With Your Doggo & Indulge In Some Gourmet Food At This Pet Cafe
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Red
Some Maggi And Good Coffee At Shahpur Jat's Café Red
Shahpur Jat
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Sweet Nothings
Pick Up Fresh Strawberries & Cream Cake From This Shahpur Jat Home Chef
Shahpur Jat
Home Caterers
Home Caterers
HolyBelly
HolyBelly: Your Gourmet Catering Service In The City
Shahpur Jat
Bakeries
Bakeries
Smitten Bakery
Chocolate Bars, Cakes & Breads From Smitten Bakery & Patisserie
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
The Potbelly Rooftop Cafe
Go For The Rooftop And Stay For The Awesome Bihari Food At Potbelly
Shahpur Jat
Bakeries
Bakeries
Sugarama Patisserie
Get Quirky, Fun, And The Best Desserts In Town At Sugarama
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
The Mad Teapot
An Ideal Spot To Hang-Out With Your Bae In This Cold Winter Evening!
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Ivy & Bean
Get Your Fill of Cafe Fare & Reading at Ivy & Bean
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Hearken Cafe
This New Sign Language-Friendly Cafe Is A Co-Working Space Too
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Le ROFL
Le Rofl’s Mushroom Ragout & Kiss Of Melon Is No Laughing Matter
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Old Town Cafe
This Lovely Cafe Has Cupcakes @INR 80 And Pot Pies @INR 190
Shahpur Jat
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Biryani By Kilo
Hungry & Craving Biryani? This Place Will Satiate All Those Pangs And How!
Shahpur Jat
Cafes
Cafes
Remember Me Cafe
Board Games & Nachos: This Shahpur Jat Cafe Is Perfect For Your Next Date
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Anandini - The Tea Room
Try Delicate, Unique Blends Of Gourmet Tea At Anandini Tea Room
Shahpur Jat
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Dosaa 360
This Joint In Shahpur Jat Will Remind You Of Your Mom's Home-Cooked Dosa
Shahpur Jat
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Darjeeling Steamers
Darjeeling Steamers- A Perfect Outlet For All Momo Lovers!
Siri Fort Road
Street Food
Street Food
Delhi 6 Chat Bhandar
Call It Golgappas Or Paani Puri, This Chaat Wala Makes The Best Of Them All
Siri Fort Road
Cafes
Cafes
Minerals
The perfect little pocket-friendly cafe tucked away in Siri Fort
Khel Gaon Marg
Cafes
Cafes
Brew Cafe
Rajma Chawal & Coffee? Find This Unusual Combo At This New Cafe In Hauz Khas
Hauz Khas
Cafes
Cafes
Little Saigon
Little Saigon In Hauz Khas Introduces Us To Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine
Hauz Khas
Bakeries
Bakeries
Maria's Cookbook
This Adorable Bakery Makes Chimney Cakes and Other Cool, Harry Potter-esque Food
Hauz Khas
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Thalaivar
Thalaivar Is The Place For South Indian Non-Vegetarian Treats
Hauz Khas
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafe 6
Homestyle Cold Coffees & Grilled Sandwiches At Cafe 6
Cafes
Cafes
Old Town Cafe
Drop By This Cosy Cafe For The Crispiest Pizza, Baking Workshops & A Chill Time
Hauz Khas
Cafes
Cafes
Big Fat Sandwich
Big, Fat Sandwiches, Coffee & Dessert – Beat That Hangover With This Winning Threesome
Cafes
Cafes
Cravity
We Found A Pretty New Cafe To Work From & It's Dessert Heaven
Hauz Khas
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Stoned Pizzeria
Stoned Pizzeria Has A New Way of Cooking Pizza In Stone Oven
Hauz Khas
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Nirula's
Nirula's Has A New Outlet In HKV & It'll Take You Back To The Good Old Days
Hauz Khas
