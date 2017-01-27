As far as cuisine goes, Bihari doesn’t get as much attention compared to its more glamorous Mughlai and Punjabi counterparts, and that’s exactly what Potbelly is trying to change. With delectable food, a cozy ambience and a pretty rooftop area to while away the evenings at, these guys keep us coming back for more.
Go For The Rooftop And Stay For The Awesome Bihari Food At Potbelly
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
It’s pretty simple: Like good food? Head here. Shoppers taking a break from their quirky finds in the Shapur Jat market, professionals working nearby or residents ordering in, it makes for an apt meal for almost everyone.
Ambience
Potbelly has a cosy, almost-rustic cafe-like ambience, with pretty lamps and colourful shades adorning the interiors. Though it’s the tiny-yet-comfortable rooftop area, with plenty of plants to give you company, you should be spending all your time at.
Must-Try
Phataka French Fries, Khada Masala Mutton, Champaran Style Mutton, Apple Lemonade
How Was Your Experience?
The food stood out as the highlight of our experience, and the ambience was a close second. We tried the Khada Masala Mutton with laccha parantha, and absolutely loved everything about it {if you don’t like spicy food, give this one a skip, and just ask the staff for a suggestion}. Wanna go for some seafood? Try their Dehati Fish n Chips.
The staff is quite helpful and knows their food, and would patiently help you through picking the best dish from the menu according to your taste.
So, We're Saying...
We’d highly recommend heading to Potbelly for your next meal-out, as it combines a cosy, rooftop vibes with some amazing food you’re unlikely to find anywhere this side of Bihar.
Other Outlets
- Nearest Metro Station: Sarojini Nagar
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Other Outlets
- Nearest Metro Station: Sarojini Nagar
Comments (0)