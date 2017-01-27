Go For The Rooftop And Stay For The Awesome Bihari Food At Potbelly

The food stood out as the highlight of our experience, and the ambience was a close second. We tried the Khada Masala Mutton with laccha parantha, and absolutely loved everything about it {if you don’t like spicy food, give this one a skip, and just ask the staff for a suggestion}. Wanna go for some seafood? Try their Dehati Fish n Chips.

The staff is quite helpful and knows their food, and would patiently help you through picking the best dish from the menu according to your taste.