Chill With Your Doggo & Indulge In Some Gourmet Food At This Pet Cafe

Puppychino is a cute little dog-friendly cafe that is located in Shahpur Jat. Being Delhi's first dog cafe, there is a lot that you could expect from this place.

If one fine day, your furry friend and you are looking to spend some beautiful moments together then, this could be it. This cafe welcomes dogs, other pets, and offers an extensive menu which is perfect for you and for your doggo. Apart from the dining area (where you can even work), they also have a separate space where you could play with them (cool, right?). They even have boarding and spa facilities for your little one so, don't worry about that pampering session.

Wondering what's on the menu? For hoomans, they have pasta, pizza, cheesy garlic bread, shakes, and more. For doggos, they have Woofsome Cupcakes, Toothsome Pancakes with ice-cream, plain chicken breast, and of course, a lot more. Oh, and they can even arrange for a birthday party (at their puppychino farm) and can make a cake for your pet (just let them know in advance).

Also, you can head here to play with their pets if you don't have any. Bobo, Simba, Moose, and Kiara will be more than happy to host you.