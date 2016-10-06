#GoHereEatThis: Green Eggs At Ivy & Bean

A small charming cafe in Shahpur Jat with a large shelf full of books, Ivy & Bean is our go-to place for late breakfast, baked pasta, freshly-brewed iced teas and coffee. Our latest favourite here: Green Eggs. Don’t worry, it tastes way better than it sounds.

Eat What?

The Green Eggs comprise a generous portion of poached eggs topped with a spinach hollandaise sauce, slices of Spanish ham, hash browns and two small pieces of soft bread. The dish tastes fresh and healthy while also being filling and delicious. A somewhat rare combination, don’t you think?

We’re loving it for breakfast, lunch and dinner {Ivy & Bean does all-day breakfast, too; yay!}

Pair It With

A mug of mocha hazelnut coffee {if you like your coffee strong, please remember to specify this to the server}. If you’re going here in the afternoon, their Ginger Mint & Thai Basil freshly-brewed iced tea is the way to go.

Anything Else?

Their Banoffee Pancakes make for great brunch material, especially if you have a sweet tooth.

