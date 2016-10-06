A small charming cafe in Shahpur Jat with a large shelf full of books, Ivy & Bean is our go-to place for late breakfast, baked pasta, freshly-brewed iced teas and coffee. Our latest favourite here: Green Eggs. Don’t worry, it tastes way better than it sounds.
#GoHereEatThis: Green Eggs At Ivy & Bean
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Shortcut
Eat What?
The Green Eggs comprise a generous portion of poached eggs topped with a spinach hollandaise sauce, slices of Spanish ham, hash browns and two small pieces of soft bread. The dish tastes fresh and healthy while also being filling and delicious. A somewhat rare combination, don’t you think?
We’re loving it for breakfast, lunch and dinner {Ivy & Bean does all-day breakfast, too; yay!}
Pair It With
A mug of mocha hazelnut coffee {if you like your coffee strong, please remember to specify this to the server}. If you’re going here in the afternoon, their Ginger Mint & Thai Basil freshly-brewed iced tea is the way to go.
Anything Else?
Their Banoffee Pancakes make for great brunch material, especially if you have a sweet tooth.
Also On Ivy & Bean
