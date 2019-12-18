Udyog Vihar

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Udyog Vihar

Fine Dining
image - Cafe NH8 - Radisson
Fine Dining

Cafe NH8 - Radisson

In Gurgaon? Drop By NH8 For Some Amazing Food Options!
Udyog Vihar
Lounges
image - Unplugged Courtyard
Lounges

Unplugged Courtyard

Perfect Place To Cherish Your Taste buds Along With Your Eyes
Udyog Vihar
Hotels
image - Radisson Gurugram Udyog Vihar
Hotels

Radisson Gurugram Udyog Vihar

Get Your Dose Of Monsoon High Tea At Radisson Gurugram Till August 10
Udyog Vihar
Delivery Services
image - Salad Days
Delivery Services

Salad Days

Healthy But Tasty: Order From Salad Days For All The Noms Without The Guilt
Udyog Vihar
Co-Working Spaces
image - GoWork
Co-Working Spaces

GoWork

Chill, Work & Repeat: Here’s Why You’ve Gotta Opt To Work From India’s Largest Co-Working Space!
Udyog Vihar
Dessert Parlours
image - PiccoLicko
Dessert Parlours

PiccoLicko

Must-Try: The Italian Gelato At PiccoLicko In DLF Galleria
Udyog Vihar
Fine Dining
image - Amaranta - The Oberoi
Fine Dining

Amaranta - The Oberoi

Gorge on Platefuls of Regional, Modern Goodness at Amaranta
Udyog Vihar
Fine Dining
image - Cilantro - Trident
Fine Dining

Cilantro - Trident

This G-Town Place Does Great Sunday Brunches & Wood-Fired Pizza
Udyog Vihar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Tashte
Fast Food Restaurants

Tashte

Vegetarians, Rejoice! Tashte Has Delicious Mock-Meat Pizzas Worth Your Money
Udyog Vihar
Fine Dining
image - Threesixtyone Degrees - The Oberoi
Fine Dining

Threesixtyone Degrees - The Oberoi

Hey Fancypants, This Oberoi Restaurant Is Perfect For A Boozy Date By The Pool
Udyog Vihar
Home Décor Stores
image - Iqrup+Ritz
Home Décor Stores

Iqrup+Ritz

Safomasi Prints Find A New Home At Iqrup+Ritz
Udyog Vihar
Casual Dining
image - Westeross
Casual Dining

Westeross

You Know Nothing If You Haven't Checked Out Gurgaon's Newest Cafe, Westeross, Yet
Gurgaon
Dessert Parlours
image - A Piece Of Paris
Dessert Parlours

A Piece Of Paris

Macarons, Zucchini Cake Or Madeleines, We Love The Baked Goodies At A Piece Of Paris
Gurgaon
Delivery Services
image - Sushi Junction
Delivery Services

Sushi Junction

Sushi Junction: Gurgaon's Freshest Face for Sushi Delivery
DLF Phase - 5
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Eggers Madhouse
Fast Food Restaurants

Eggers Madhouse

Vegetarian Delicacies At Eggers Madhouse
Cafes
image - Tea Halt
Cafes

Tea Halt

Pair Your Cup Of Chai With A Chocolate Sandwich At This Tea Room & Cafe
Gurgaon
Pubs
image - Hyde By Plan B
Pubs

Hyde By Plan B

Post Work Plans? Head To Hyde To Spend Time With Your Squad!
Casual Dining
image - Live Wok
Casual Dining

Live Wok

Now You Can Enjoy Healthy Asian Street Food Without Leaving G-Town
Gurgaon
Food Courts
image - Food Court - Candor Techspace
Food Courts

Food Court - Candor Techspace

Multi Cuisine Food Court At Candor In G-Town
Bakeries
image - The Leela Patisserie
Bakeries

The Leela Patisserie

Pick Leela Patisserie For Amazing Desserts In G-Town
Amusement Parks
image - Fun N Food Village
Amusement Parks

Fun N Food Village

Plan A Fun Family Day Out To This Amusement Park Near Sohna Road
Cafes
image - Paul
Cafes

Paul

Head To This Place For Some Heavenly Breakfast
DLF Phase - 3
Clothing Stores
image - Zara
Clothing Stores

Zara

#LessAndMore: Sneakers To Pair With Your Jeans & Dresses
DLF Phase - 3
Cosmetics Stores
image - Sephora
Cosmetics Stores

Sephora

Decoding Sephora: Brands You Didn't Know You Could Get There
DLF Phase - 3
Hotels
image - The Leela Ambience
Hotels

The Leela Ambience

Give Yourself The Break You Deserve And Head To This Gorgeous Property In Gurugram For A Staycation
DLF Phase - 3
Fine Dining
image - Spectra - The Leela Ambience
Fine Dining

Spectra - The Leela Ambience

Enjoy Round The Clock Services By Spectra At The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences
DLF Phase - 3
Cosmetics Stores
image - Innisfree
Cosmetics Stores

Innisfree

Gel Lipsticks & Hair Concealers, Innisfree's Store Is Brimming With Eco-Friendly Beauty Products
DLF Phase - 3
Spas
image - Sawasdee spa
Spas

Sawasdee spa

#LBBBestof Spas in Delhi and Gurgaon
Ambience Mall
Malls
image - Ambience Mall
Malls

Ambience Mall

Ambience Mall's Got A New Food Court & It's Nothing Like You'd Expect
DLF Phase - 3
Clothing Stores
image - Hunkemoller
Clothing Stores

Hunkemoller

Going Lingerie Shopping Alone? Head to Hunkemoller Right Away
DLF Phase - 3
Accessories
image - Shingora
Accessories

Shingora

Stoles, Scarves & More: This Brand's Got Accessories For Every Occasion
DLF Phase - 3
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Udyog Vihar?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE