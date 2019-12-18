Explore
Udyog Vihar
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Udyog Vihar
Casual Dining
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Fast Food Restaurants
Bakeries
Delivery Services
Accessories
Dessert Parlours
Home Décor Stores
Bars
Cafe NH8 - Radisson
In Gurgaon? Drop By NH8 For Some Amazing Food Options!
Udyog Vihar
Unplugged Courtyard
Perfect Place To Cherish Your Taste buds Along With Your Eyes
Udyog Vihar
Radisson Gurugram Udyog Vihar
Get Your Dose Of Monsoon High Tea At Radisson Gurugram Till August 10
Udyog Vihar
Salad Days
Healthy But Tasty: Order From Salad Days For All The Noms Without The Guilt
Udyog Vihar
GoWork
Chill, Work & Repeat: Here’s Why You’ve Gotta Opt To Work From India’s Largest Co-Working Space!
Udyog Vihar
PiccoLicko
Must-Try: The Italian Gelato At PiccoLicko In DLF Galleria
Udyog Vihar
Amaranta - The Oberoi
Gorge on Platefuls of Regional, Modern Goodness at Amaranta
Udyog Vihar
Cilantro - Trident
This G-Town Place Does Great Sunday Brunches & Wood-Fired Pizza
Udyog Vihar
Tashte
Vegetarians, Rejoice! Tashte Has Delicious Mock-Meat Pizzas Worth Your Money
Udyog Vihar
Threesixtyone Degrees - The Oberoi
Hey Fancypants, This Oberoi Restaurant Is Perfect For A Boozy Date By The Pool
Udyog Vihar
Iqrup+Ritz
Safomasi Prints Find A New Home At Iqrup+Ritz
Udyog Vihar
Westeross
You Know Nothing If You Haven't Checked Out Gurgaon's Newest Cafe, Westeross, Yet
Gurgaon
A Piece Of Paris
Macarons, Zucchini Cake Or Madeleines, We Love The Baked Goodies At A Piece Of Paris
Gurgaon
Sushi Junction
Sushi Junction: Gurgaon's Freshest Face for Sushi Delivery
DLF Phase - 5
Eggers Madhouse
Vegetarian Delicacies At Eggers Madhouse
Tea Halt
Pair Your Cup Of Chai With A Chocolate Sandwich At This Tea Room & Cafe
Gurgaon
Hyde By Plan B
Post Work Plans? Head To Hyde To Spend Time With Your Squad!
Live Wok
Now You Can Enjoy Healthy Asian Street Food Without Leaving G-Town
Gurgaon
Food Court - Candor Techspace
Multi Cuisine Food Court At Candor In G-Town
The Leela Patisserie
Pick Leela Patisserie For Amazing Desserts In G-Town
Fun N Food Village
Plan A Fun Family Day Out To This Amusement Park Near Sohna Road
Paul
Head To This Place For Some Heavenly Breakfast
DLF Phase - 3
Zara
#LessAndMore: Sneakers To Pair With Your Jeans & Dresses
DLF Phase - 3
Sephora
Decoding Sephora: Brands You Didn't Know You Could Get There
DLF Phase - 3
The Leela Ambience
Give Yourself The Break You Deserve And Head To This Gorgeous Property In Gurugram For A Staycation
DLF Phase - 3
Spectra - The Leela Ambience
Enjoy Round The Clock Services By Spectra At The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences
DLF Phase - 3
Innisfree
Gel Lipsticks & Hair Concealers, Innisfree's Store Is Brimming With Eco-Friendly Beauty Products
DLF Phase - 3
Sawasdee spa
#LBBBestof Spas in Delhi and Gurgaon
Ambience Mall
Ambience Mall
Ambience Mall's Got A New Food Court & It's Nothing Like You'd Expect
DLF Phase - 3
Hunkemoller
Going Lingerie Shopping Alone? Head to Hunkemoller Right Away
DLF Phase - 3
Shingora
Stoles, Scarves & More: This Brand's Got Accessories For Every Occasion
DLF Phase - 3
