Vegetarians, Rejoice! Tashte Has Delicious Mock-Meat Pizzas Worth Your Money

Forget the regular American corn and capsicum toppings; think button mushrooms, yellow bell pepper, fresh broccoli, tandoori paneer, beetroot, and zucchini, all in sync with the yummiest, spiciest sauces including pesto, tomato concasse, and ratatouille sauce. The focus here is pizza, but a rather desi take on the same. Where we see the entire city going thin-crust, Tashte sticks to the regular fluffy base we’ve all grown up on.

Their signature is undoubtedly the pizza containing mock meat from New Zealand and Holland – this is made from 100% plant compounds and healthy oils: the Fire Rocket Chicken and Tangy Seekh Kebab are perhaps the most popular of the lot.