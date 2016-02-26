Amaranta at The Oberoi Gurgaon started as a coastal restaurant, and has over the years evolved into a destination for those who want to sample food from across the country {from Kashmir to Kanyakumari} with a slight modern twist on traditional recipes.
Gorge on Platefuls of Regional, Modern Goodness at Amaranta
- Price for two: ₹ 6000
- Nearest Metro Station: Micromax Moulsari Avenue Rapid
Shortcut
Eat
Pouillabaisse, Koliwada Style Fish N Chips, Nargisi
Drink
Home-made Ginger Ale
Winning
For their hand-made crockery sourced from Spain, the presentation {complete with edible flowers and leaves} and quirky touches like the Rameswaram Pocket Rice served in leather wallets bound up in a potli.
The Beginning
We opted for the degustation menu and started with the Kanjivaram {and were not sari at all}. Served in a shot glass, this comprises a bajra paniyaram with strawberries, lemon and mint kanji soda. This was followed by some eight odd dishes.
The highlights include the Koliwada Style Fish N Chips- a strip of fried fish served with hari chutney tartare with a side of beer and bhang sorbet, the Nargisi which comprises duck chukka and quail eggs, and the Pouillabaise {Pondicherry style bouillabaise which is served with a light crab cracker which the chef himself comes and cracks for you with a small hammer}.
We loved the size of the portions- not too huge and not too tiny.
The Middle
A Champagne sorbet topped with the bubbly liquid, meant as a palate cleanser, marks the end of the starters and the beginning of the main course. We took a couple of minutes just sipping on this and enjoying the sound of the soft instrumental music being played in the background
The main course comprised the Pick Pocket {this is the bundle mentioned above served in wallets}. Wrapped up in a banana leaf, the Rameswaram rice with chicken and lamb was delectable, a Kerala Toddy fish and a tiffin ka dabba bearing Vegetable Chettinad Curry along with some interesting uthappams {lamb, crab and chicken}.
There was also a take on the Bengali Kosha Mangsho: Lamb loin with bacon coriander rice.
The {Happy} Ending
Last but not the least, we were presented with the So{u}l Kadi Custard, which acts as a digestive, followed by a Pondicherry Teacake with home-made filter coffee ice cream; a much-needed kick of caffeine after a whopping nine courses.
Although you will end up eating a lot of food at Amaranta, it doesn’t leave you feeling sluggish. We’re bookmarking the restaurant for when we have guests visiting India to give them a taste of local cuisine beyond butter chicken. Or for a long leisurely meal on a pleasant day.
P.S. You also get a goodie bag at the end of your meal here, which keeps changing. We got home-made salts {Shrimp, Lentil and Chettinad Spiced} a filter coffee maker, a bag of Coorg coffee and two sets of dabarahs and tumblers to enjoy the brew in.
Where: The Oberoi, 443, Phase 5, Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon
Nearest Metro Station: Udyog Vihar
Contact: 0124 2451234
Price: INR 5,000 for two {approx.}
Timings: 12pm – 3pm; 7pm – 11pm
