Gorge on Platefuls of Regional, Modern Goodness at Amaranta

We opted for the degustation menu and started with the Kanjivaram {and were not sari at all}. Served in a shot glass, this comprises a bajra paniyaram with strawberries, lemon and mint kanji soda. This was followed by some eight odd dishes.

The highlights include the Koliwada Style Fish N Chips- a strip of fried fish served with hari chutney tartare with a side of beer and bhang sorbet, the Nargisi which comprises duck chukka and quail eggs, and the Pouillabaise {Pondicherry style bouillabaise which is served with a light crab cracker which the chef himself comes and cracks for you with a small hammer}.

We loved the size of the portions- not too huge and not too tiny.