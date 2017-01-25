Check Out The Special 9-Course Menu At Amaranta

The menu took three months to finalise, and we must say it was worth the wait. We started off with a Dhokla Ya Pakoda which was basically a dhokla inside a pakora, and it played with our palate so well. It went on to include Carpaccio of cured Scottish salmon, which was delicious to say the least.

But the ‘best’ was definitely the Surf n Turf, which is a pairing of a scallop and lamb galouti, and the Charcoal, which is minced chicken covered in activated charcoal. The meal ends with a beautiful garam masala sticky toffee pudding with clove ice cream.