Has Your Favourite Made It To The Best Beaches In North Goa?

Siridao Beach is a coarse sand beach that is located in Panjim. It is popularly known as the beach of the shell collectors because this is where you can come across a plethora of oysters and pearl shells and it's safe to say that people staying close by love this beach in North Goa for its calm vibe. This easy to navigate to beach is only 8km from the main bus stand at Panjim.

Tip: The beach is also home to the Chapel of Jesus of Nazareth which is situated on top of a hill right on the beach. If you’d like to explore more, there are a lot of old caves carved out of stone that are a short hike away from here.