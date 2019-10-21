We're Totally Obsessing Over These Infinity Pools In Goa

Situated in a land unexplored, far away from the chaos of the touristy areas, Wildernest is the perfect break for those who love unwinding in nature. With temples, a meditation centre, nature trails, machaans and bullock cart rides, this resort is sought after by those looking for solitude and peace. The infinity pool here is gorgeous to say the least; with views of the surrounding lush green ghats that take your breath away, it provides guests with the opportunity to indulge themselves in the raw beauty of mother nature. This infinity pool is fed by a nearby waterfall, and if one does manage to leave the pool (it’s tough, it really is! #truestory) there are plenty of nature trails around which lead you to the waterfalls.
The resort is eco-friendly, and tariffs start at INR 4K.
