Calangute

Bars
image - Figos De Antojitos
Bars

Figos De Antojitos

There's A New Bar In Calangute & It's Got Dishes From Our Fave Food Truck
Calangute
Casual Dining
image - Desi Kitchen
Casual Dining

Desi Kitchen

Street Food In Goa? This Place Got You Covered!
Calangute
Fine Dining
image - The Park - Calangute
Fine Dining

The Park - Calangute

Pick The Terrace Bar At The Park For Great Cocktails & Even Better Views
Calangute
Shacks
image - Piccola Roma
Shacks

Piccola Roma

A Traditional Italian Restaurant Near Calangute Beach Is Hard To Miss!
Calangute
Resorts
image - Seashore Beach Resort
Resorts

Seashore Beach Resort

Check-In To This Seashore Resort With A Breathtaking View!
Calangute
Cafes
image - Tio Tilly's Bar & Kitchen
Cafes

Tio Tilly's Bar & Kitchen

You've Gotta Visit This Beautiful Restaurant Offering Amazing Food & Drinks
Calangute
Gift Shops
image - Sweet Earth
Gift Shops

Sweet Earth

In Calangute? Hop Over To This Store For Affordable & Eco-Friendly Gifts
Calangute
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Himalayan Tea House
Fast Food Restaurants

Himalayan Tea House

This Tea Cafe In Goa Has 30 Types Of Chai & Reminds Us Of The Hills
Calangute
Pubs
image - OWL - The Premium Night Club
Pubs

OWL - The Premium Night Club

Party Shoes On: Calangute Gets A Nightclub With A Swanky Dance Floor
Calangute
Hostels
image - Bedrock Boutique Hostel
Hostels

Bedrock Boutique Hostel

Head Out To This Coolest Hostel in Baga !
Calangute
Resorts
image - Rivasa Resort
Resorts

Rivasa Resort

Check Out This Affordable Resort In Calangute For The Perfect Vacation!
Calangute
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Pizzaronee
Fast Food Restaurants

Pizzaronee

A Blessing For All The Conscious Foodies With These Organic Pizzas!
Calangute
Homestays
image - OYO 10868 Home Villa
Homestays

OYO 10868 Home Villa

Doing Goa In A Big Group? Pick This Heritage Villa Close To Calangute Beach
Calangute
Casual Dining
image - Divo Cafe & Bar
Casual Dining

Divo Cafe & Bar

Party At This New Lounge That Has A Different Playlist For Every Floor
Calangute
Bakeries
image - Artisan Backerei
Bakeries

Artisan Backerei

This Bakery Recreates Vintage Recipes From Hungary, Germany & Italy
Calangute
Homestays
image - Beach Queen
Homestays

Beach Queen

Heading To Goa For A Vacay? Plan A Memorable Stay At This Beach House
Calangute
Amusement Parks
image - Mystery Rooms
Amusement Parks

Mystery Rooms

When In Calangute, Go Channel Your Inner Sherlock At These Mystery Rooms
Calangute
Art Galleries
image - Mario Gallery
Art Galleries

Mario Gallery

You Can Get Quirky Merchandise From Mario Miranda's Work At This Gallery
Calangute
Resorts
image - Andores Resort & Spa
Resorts

Andores Resort & Spa

Making The Goa Debut: DIVA By Chef Ritu Dalmia Is Now Open In The State
Calangute
Casual Dining
image - Diva - Andores Resort & Spa
Casual Dining

Diva - Andores Resort & Spa

This Diva Is All Set To Light Up The Goan Shores
Calangute
