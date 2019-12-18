Explore
Calangute
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Calangute
Casual Dining
Resorts
Homestays
Cafes
Fine Dining
Hotels
Fast Food Restaurants
Shacks
Amusement Parks
Art Galleries
Bars
Figos De Antojitos
There's A New Bar In Calangute & It's Got Dishes From Our Fave Food Truck
Calangute
Desi Kitchen
Street Food In Goa? This Place Got You Covered!
Calangute
The Park - Calangute
Pick The Terrace Bar At The Park For Great Cocktails & Even Better Views
Calangute
Piccola Roma
A Traditional Italian Restaurant Near Calangute Beach Is Hard To Miss!
Calangute
Seashore Beach Resort
Check-In To This Seashore Resort With A Breathtaking View!
Calangute
Tio Tilly's Bar & Kitchen
You've Gotta Visit This Beautiful Restaurant Offering Amazing Food & Drinks
Calangute
Sweet Earth
In Calangute? Hop Over To This Store For Affordable & Eco-Friendly Gifts
Calangute
Himalayan Tea House
This Tea Cafe In Goa Has 30 Types Of Chai & Reminds Us Of The Hills
Calangute
OWL - The Premium Night Club
Party Shoes On: Calangute Gets A Nightclub With A Swanky Dance Floor
Calangute
Bedrock Boutique Hostel
Head Out To This Coolest Hostel in Baga !
Calangute
Rivasa Resort
Check Out This Affordable Resort In Calangute For The Perfect Vacation!
Calangute
Pizzaronee
A Blessing For All The Conscious Foodies With These Organic Pizzas!
Calangute
OYO 10868 Home Villa
Doing Goa In A Big Group? Pick This Heritage Villa Close To Calangute Beach
Calangute
Divo Cafe & Bar
Party At This New Lounge That Has A Different Playlist For Every Floor
Calangute
Artisan Backerei
This Bakery Recreates Vintage Recipes From Hungary, Germany & Italy
Calangute
Beach Queen
Heading To Goa For A Vacay? Plan A Memorable Stay At This Beach House
Calangute
Mystery Rooms
When In Calangute, Go Channel Your Inner Sherlock At These Mystery Rooms
Calangute
Mario Gallery
You Can Get Quirky Merchandise From Mario Miranda's Work At This Gallery
Calangute
Andores Resort & Spa
Making The Goa Debut: DIVA By Chef Ritu Dalmia Is Now Open In The State
Calangute
Diva - Andores Resort & Spa
This Diva Is All Set To Light Up The Goan Shores
Calangute
