Party Shoes On: Calangute Gets A Nightclub With A Swanky Dance Floor

Calangute is a hit on the tourist circuit and for everyone headed in that direction, we have good news. Owl — the premium nightclub, just opened its doors to party lovers with one big celebration. The launch evening saw popular DJs, Lost Stories & Anish Sood, spinning some mean tunes. As GnTs and beer kept flowing, the night kept getting more exciting with fireworks and club dancers adding that extra zing.

Even though the nightclub is inside Divo Lounge’s basement, it’s hard to miss it with its owl mascot and glowing graffiti at the entrance. Once inside, you’ll notice that they’ve got some unusual elements. Think a dance floor called the fantasy well that’s built on an actual well and a mini art gallery with a Beatles poster.

The three enterprising folks behind the venture also promise to keep the place funky by getting well-known DJs to takeover the club. Add to that a massive, fully-stocked bar that’ll keep those tequila shots (or whatever your poison is) coming. And, if the party goes on for longer than you’d planned, you can order yourself food from Divo.

Ladies, you can call them up and get more deets on their Owly Wednesdays. We hear something’s brewing on that front.

Decided to do the club scene in Calangute finally, thank God they also have valet parking so you aren’t going around in circles in Calangute.