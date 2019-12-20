This New Asian Kitchen Is Rustling Up A Storm With Dim Sums & Har Gows

With new restaurants springing up at every corner of Jubilee Hills, the question still remains — should you eat at new places or play safe with your favourites? However, 10 Asia Kitchen — a new Pan Asian restaurant featuring an open kitchen offers sufficient reasons to go back. The ambience is kept minimal and the ceiling has lights suspended through colourful wheel-like structures.

The service is warm and prompt. As soon as you're ushered in, menus are handed, and the staff notes down your preference of spice levels and taste. We were famished and went straight for Tom Kha — thick coconut-based soup, perfect for winters. Tofu & Double Mushroom Green Dumpling arrived right away, looking every bit Instagram-worthy. The texture was tender like marshmallows and since they used oyster and straw mushroom, it had an umami flavour that we loved.

Onto the mains — Spicy Basil Noodles and Singapore Chili Prawn (which comes with yuzu foam) made for a wicked combination. If you love spicy Asian food, go for Lamb with Fermented Chili and Hot Crab Meat Curry. Don't forget to pair your meal with Kimchi Bloody Mary and Cucumber Wasabi Martini. Yup, they do great dranks too. Pity they're non-alcoholic!