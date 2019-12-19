There Is A Reason We Keep Going Back To This Iconic Bar In Begumpet

The fact that 10D attracts a diverse range of crowd — from the early 20s to late 60s is what makes it awesome. Touted as one of the best pubs in Hyderabad, this is designed as a vintage English pub. You are definitely in for a gala time during the lunch hour because of its popular pub combo meals. In fact, you'll find the pub packed to the rafters even on a Monday afternoon. If that doesn't surprise you yet, just wait till you're ushered in and asked to wait for your turn to get a table. Go for the Shepherd's Pie or Chicken Lasagna or a Chinese dish (Kung Pao Chicken, anyone?) combo that sets you back at INR 240-300. With a cocktail/beer/cold drink and a dessert, there's not much that can go wrong with this combo.

Towards the corner of the bar, there's a massive bookshelf, and it's a blessing in disguise for those of you who love 'gramming every bit of your food journey. On Mondays, they've got Vintage Mondays, where you are offered a discount based on your age. Are you 30? There's a 30 per cent discount for you. Plus, fun is assured on Diva Wednesdays, Karaoke Thursdays, and Bollywood Sundays. If you are new to the city, you've got to check this one out. But if you are someone who loved 10D, make plans to go here with your gang. Sometimes it's fun to go back to the pub where it all began (psst. when we turned 21).