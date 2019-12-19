It's All About Comfort Food & Quirky Wall Art At This Tiny Cafe In Padmarao Nagar

Don’t we all love places that make us feel at home instantly? Adding to that, quality food that doesn’t burn a hole in our pockets makes it even better. 1D Cafe in Padmarao Nagar serves up fattening (sometimes, we need this) comfort food and has adorable wall art that’s every bit Instagram-worthy. A special mention for their Brownie Shake (so ooey-gooey good!), Peri Peri Fries, and Crispy Chicken Burger that will make even Jughead envy you.

It also boasts of great Cold coffees and mojitos. Also, try their best-sellers: Alfredo Pasta, Nachos, and Brownie with ice – cream. The cafe is done up with colourful chairs and tables and you can also leave notes for them which are put on display. The wall art includes framed posters, illustrations of historical monuments in Hyderabad, along with friendly French fries and milkshakes smiling down on you. And the best part? The price points make it quite student-friendly.

