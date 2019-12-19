Readymade Blouses To Handloom Sarees: This Saree Kiosk In Inorbit Mall Is Lit

How far would you travel to get your hands on a beautiful weave? Till Inorbit Mall is what we'd say. 6 Yards Plus has opened up a kiosk in Inorbit Mall, as they've won Pink Power 2019 — a stage for women's startups. If you haven't checked out their store in Banjara Hills, this is your chance. From fabric pieces to saree blouses, this quaint kiosk is handloom goals. Their beautiful ikat, checkered, and Kalamkari blouses are sure to add beauty to any saree, but if you'd like to get a blouse stitched your way, their fabric pieces collection includes Khadi, Khunn, Uppada Silk, Kalamkari, and more. Plus, all those beautiful cotton sarees from Pochampally, Bengal are totally worth checking out. The price range across the store begins at INR 300. So, the next time you're at Inorbit Mall, head over to this kiosk and check out those weaves. Mum's birthday around the corner? You know what to do.