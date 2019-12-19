Brides and her squad, are you hunting for stunning lehengas and dresses under INR 10K? 6Y Collective — an online shopping site has something up its sleeve, for you.
Shaadi Shopping? Get Gotawork Anarkalis & Retro Broadway Ruffled Sarees From This Label
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
The fact that it has the freshest and the most unique ethnic wear collection where no two dresses resemble each other makes 6Y Collective awesome. We discovered this e-store when we had to get some offbeat ethnic wear, and ever since then, we turn to this brand for elaborate anarkalis and sarees. The entire product range is designed in-house and they are meant for festive occasions or weddings because of the intricate embroidery, mirror work or gota work. If you love lehengas and sarees, you won't just find them in different patterns but also colours like powder pink, golden olive, Greek blue, dusky orchid. The black-coloured sarees and lehengas look quite regal and if you're fond of feminine designs, the store has floral lehengas, peplum jackets for blouses. However, the showstopper is the retro broadway sarees that bring the 70s swag back. The price range of the products is between INR 5,000-9,000.
What Could Be Better
The shipping is painfully slow and they easily consume 21-25 days to deliver orders. Even their priority shipping takes 7 days at an additional cost of INR 990.
Pro-Tip
You can get your lehengas customised with tulle netting and side pockets at an additional charge. They also tailor the blouse at INR 1,490.
