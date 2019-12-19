Shaadi Shopping? Get Gotawork Anarkalis & Retro Broadway Ruffled Sarees From This Label

The fact that it has the freshest and the most unique ethnic wear collection where no two dresses resemble each other makes 6Y Collective awesome. We discovered this e-store when we had to get some offbeat ethnic wear, and ever since then, we turn to this brand for elaborate anarkalis and sarees. The entire product range is designed in-house and they are meant for festive occasions or weddings because of the intricate embroidery, mirror work or gota work. If you love lehengas and sarees, you won't just find them in different patterns but also colours like powder pink, golden olive, Greek blue, dusky orchid. The black-coloured sarees and lehengas look quite regal and if you're fond of feminine designs, the store has floral lehengas, peplum jackets for blouses. However, the showstopper is the retro broadway sarees that bring the 70s swag back. The price range of the products is between INR 5,000-9,000.