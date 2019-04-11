Summer is here with humid warm winds, which means your skin & hair needs extra pampering in these confusing weathers. If you’re looking for that one brand to help you out with all your summer needs, Global Beauty Secrets is your answer and here’s what you need to buy.
Beauty & The Best: These Products Will Up Your Summer Skincare Routine
Aishwarya Sawarna Nir, the founder of Global Beauty Secrets has conceptualised and given this brand a new perspective from her own experiences and roots. As a child, she has been exposed to natural remedies & skincare routine using natural ingredients which is now the key foundation to all her products. Global Beauty Secrets brings together unique ingredients, used globally, for flawless and healthy skin, especially for Indian summers.
We tried their Turkish Rhassoul Clay Hair Mask, an organic hair mask, consisting of olive oil, honey and vitamin E which helps in nourishing the hair and fights the slightly humid and moist Hyderabad weather that your hair has to go through. What we love is that on regular use, it adds volume and shine.
The other product that is our new favourite is the Japanese Adzuki Bean Face Wash, which consists of legumes which are high in antioxidants and contain a naturally occurring foaming agent known as saponin that helps to cleanse and tighten pores. This is gel-based, free of sulphates and paraben, which evenly cleanses the skin, helping you stay fresh and leaves your skin hydrated. And, the instant glow is magical!
Summer is here to stay but the skincare routine you choose will make it easier to survive. Do not hesitate to use their products regularly as they are 100% vegetarian and made using ingredients sourced from natural origins. They're also running a limited 30% off offer for the month of April, use the code 'ILOVEGBS' to redeem it.
Check out their website to order the product that best suits you. You can also follow them on Facebook & Instagram to stay updated about their new launches & offers.
