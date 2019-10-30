Looking For Activities With Kids? Check Out These Places In Hyderabad

There’s plenty to do with the kids – indoor and outdoor, in the city or in the suburbs. To make your job easy, we have curated a list of places that are perfect for kids. Take a look.

Jungle Bay

Jungle Bay is a theme-based play centre and a party hall in Kavuri Hills. Specifically designed for kids between the ages one to six, it has everything from toy cars to separate toddler play section. It provides all entertainment a kid requires with a huge play that caters to all the need for fun they might possibly look for. 

Jungle Bay

4.1

Zen Building, 1st Floor, Kavuri Hills Road, Kavuri Hills, Madhapur, Hyderabad

The Jump Zone

From hopping over bouncy slides or just climbing on blocks, The Jump Zone has plenty of space. It is ideal for the age group of 1 to 12 years. Also, did we tell you — they have an LED dance floor, along with indoor inflatable Indoor play areas? It is located in the prime locality of Hitech City, near Durgam Cheruv Lake.

The Jump Zone

4.1

Plot 21, Vittal Rao Nagar Road, Gafoor Nagar, Madhapur, Hyderabad

Plabo

Play. Explore. Learn. They live to the motto they follow. To be specific, if you want to educate your children about dinosaurs, then this is the place for you. With movable huge dinosaur models, this is an interactive children’s play zone at Gachibowli. The exhibit is aimed to provide edutainment to children. In addition to this, there is also a game called 'Escape' where children have to escape from the dinosaur while adapting the aspects of how a dinosaur shouts or behave.

Plabo

Sri Tirumala Platinum, 3rd Floor, Above Chandana Brothers, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Kydz Hangout

This is a zone, located in Banjara Hills, that focuses on providing experiential learning and fun activities for children of all ages. All the play areas have caring attendants and are monitored by CCTV cameras for the safety of children. They can participate in a lot of activities here like art and craft, Taekwondo, guitar, among others. The classes differs from 4 to 8 sessions and hence, the cost of it.
Kydz Hangout

4.4

Plot 6, Road 3, UBI Colony, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

The Kids Center

It is a creative space for kids up to the age of 12 in Jubilee Hills. They have a two-story play area which has a bunch of games from bungee jumping to board games. And guess what? There are caretakers who will look after the kids. So, you enjoy your time and let them enjoy theirs. 

The Kids Center

4.5

858, Road 39, CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Play2Grow

From play areas to pottery classes, this is an entertainment zone for kids of all ages. They have a 7-D theatre, along with a reading corner for parents. Located in Abids, Play2Grow also has a science section and VR games for older kids.

Play2Grow

4.3

5-8/653, Nampally Station Road, Abids, Hyderabad

