There’s plenty to do with the kids – indoor and outdoor, in the city or in the suburbs. To make your job easy, we have curated a list of places that are perfect for kids. Take a look.
Looking For Activities With Kids? Check Out These Places In Hyderabad
Jungle Bay
Jungle Bay is a theme-based play centre and a party hall in Kavuri Hills. Specifically designed for kids between the ages one to six, it has everything from toy cars to separate toddler play section. It provides all entertainment a kid requires with a huge play that caters to all the need for fun they might possibly look for.
- Upwards: ₹ 250
The Jump Zone
From hopping over bouncy slides or just climbing on blocks, The Jump Zone has plenty of space. It is ideal for the age group of 1 to 12 years. Also, did we tell you — they have an LED dance floor, along with indoor inflatable Indoor play areas? It is located in the prime locality of Hitech City, near Durgam Cheruv Lake.
- Upwards: ₹ 400
Plabo
Play. Explore. Learn. They live to the motto they follow. To be specific, if you want to educate your children about dinosaurs, then this is the place for you. With movable huge dinosaur models, this is an interactive children’s play zone at Gachibowli. The exhibit is aimed to provide edutainment to children. In addition to this, there is also a game called 'Escape' where children have to escape from the dinosaur while adapting the aspects of how a dinosaur shouts or behave.
- Upwards: ₹ 750
The Kids Center
It is a creative space for kids up to the age of 12 in Jubilee Hills. They have a two-story play area which has a bunch of games from bungee jumping to board games. And guess what? There are caretakers who will look after the kids. So, you enjoy your time and let them enjoy theirs.
- Upwards: ₹ 500
Play2Grow
From play areas to pottery classes, this is an entertainment zone for kids of all ages. They have a 7-D theatre, along with a reading corner for parents. Located in Abids, Play2Grow also has a science section and VR games for older kids.
