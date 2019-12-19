Eat All Day Breakfast At This Garden Cafe In Sainikpuri

Think of outdoor garden seating, all-day breakfast, and your gang of friends. W Cafe in Sainikpuri offers all this and more. The graffiti on the walls remind you of dainty Goan cafes and the interiors are equally lovely with printed chairs, funky cushions with slogans, lights suspended from the ceiling. Wondering what's the best time to visit? Go during the evenings, because the cafe is well lit up and you can take plenty of pictures for your Instagram feed. We love the eggy dishes from Wich Way, and if you haven't been here before, do try the Egg Slut (an egg burger), and we tried the Eggs Gigolo and fell a bit in love. Spinach and feta cheese eggs are properly stuffed between buns and if you think McDonald's Egg McMuffin is boss, wait till you get your hands on this. Plus, this is filling enough for not just breakfast but any meal. Of course, there is a selection of omelettes, pizza, waffles, and good coffee too.