This Cute French Patisserie Has Special Treats For Everyone, Drop By Now!

Feranoz Patisserie & Cafe is tucked in a cosy corner in Banjara Hills, this cute French patisserie has special treats such as Opera cakes, Medovik honey cake, cute tarts, eclairs and macaroons. With lovely Instagram worthy interiors and a selection of teas and coffees, this place is ideal for dates or a catch up with your gal pals. It’s classy, neat and cosy and deserves to be checked out if you’re in and around the area. Noteworthy is the choice of desserts they offer, as you can try a variety of unique dishes and don’t need to stick to your usual chocolate cake. The macarons were exceptional, and I wouldn’t recommend leaving without picking a box or two of them!