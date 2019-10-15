Fan Of Woodfired Pizzas? Drop By Brickwood Now!

Brickwood, it sounds that place will be full of bricks lol. We can find a log of wood on the entrance. Basically, its main franchise is in Kolkata, this is the first franchise in Hyderabad at Madhapur. The place is about pizza, as the name itself says brick wood pizza. Even Brownie are wood-fired here! They also provide some board games. Upstairs can accommodate 15 members and downstairs some 5-8 members! My ordered items, Choco lava Freakshake Blueberry cheesecake slice pizza Toscana veg Cheese pulled Garlic bread (must try) 1.chocolava is also wood fired 2. Must try the blueberry cheesecake