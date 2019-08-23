Orka Cafe: Where One Can Binge Without Any Guilt!

Are you calorie-conscious? Do you starve yourself throughout the day when you plan to visit a restaurant with your friends? Well, no more! The newly opened Orka Cafe, a two-floor eatery bustling with greenery on Road No 53, Jubilee Hills should be your next destination. The menu here is a result of years of research so that patrons can enjoy healthy recipes of the conventional dishes that are generally considered junk and high on calories. Start your meal with Pink Detox, a watermelon salad dressed in cream with a touch of pink salt. Move ahead with Wellness Deluxe Pizza, nutrition-packed vegetable toppings on a base of wholewheat thin crust. Pick Jeera Alu to satisfy your earthy and homely food cravings along with Brown Rice Biryani. The gorgeous Moong Dal Halwa, cooked with Jaggery and Ghee, is a straight winner. The menu is so exhaustive that one can visit multiple times without having the guilt of gobbling down “Bahar-ka-khana”. And did we tell you that the first floor of Orka is work-friendly?