You Don't Have To Break A Bank To Gorge On The Delicious Desserts At This Patisserie

Whenever I was low on cash and craved some cupcakes when with my boyfriend, this was the place that used to come to my mind. Tucked inside the lane of Mithila Nagar, near Sarvi, The Matter of Batter serves the kind of desserts that you do not want to miss at all! Oreo crust cupcakes, croissants, a variety of chocolate and red velvet cakes, cotton cheesecake, macaroons and much more at reasonable prices. Total steal! I have been on a diet for a few weeks and trust me, I am waiting to shed five more kilos for a cheat meal full of their desserts!