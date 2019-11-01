A Cosy Compact Place For Your Evening Chai In Jubilee Hills!

A cosy, compact place for your evening chai. Surrounded by plants and trees, Chit Chat Chai is perfect to visit when there is a light drizzle. The inside space is compact with just 3-4 tables and a long sofa for larger groups. The front side is for smokers. The backyard kind of setup is good but you will miss the scenic view. Ordered masala chai, was just perfect. Vada pav - can't really comment on the authenticity as I've not tried any from Mumbai/Pune but with soft buns and right fillings it tasted really good, went well with the tea. Classic lemon tea - I didn't taste and corn feta salad - took us by surprise. The sourness of feta and the sweet corn complemented well, it was filling and a much healthier option also. Paid 690/- for all this. A little costly yes but can be visited once in a while.