A cute little stationary store is opened in Himayat Nagar which is named as "Ilahu". You find pretty amazing pencils, color books, soft toys, scented erasers, handbags and many more at very affordable prices. The stuff is so very cute and I felt like grabbing them all. So guys, Go to the store and get something cute for yourself.
You Can't Take Your Eyes Off From This Cute Little Stationary Store
