Spend Time With Your Squad At This Amazing Brewery In Jubilee Hills

Broadway is one of the most acclaimed Brewery in Hyderabad, with one of the most spacious seating areas this place has its grandeur, with more than 4 different seating areas it gives an option to makes your visit here suite your mood. They have a great selection of brews and amazing tram of chefs who bring the world to your table. Some of my favourite dishes were the veg Korma stroganoff, paired with Mutton ghee roast and Coriander chicken. They have a great pairing of appetizers to pair with your beers and drinks. An ideal place to spend your time alone or hang out with your foodie gang!!