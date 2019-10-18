Drop By This Outlet For Their Yum Biryani!

The First day of college, as we ended up with our college stuff my friends and I decided to go out for lunch. Due to unexpected rain, we planned to have our lunch nearby. As we have Zomato gold, we have chosen this PI. PI is located in Avasa hotel, Madhapur. Very easy to locate. Ambiance:- simple ambiance, with no interiors. The seating arrangement is very simple which can easily accommodate 25-30 people. I visited this restaurant for the 2nd time. This restaurant serves more off non-vegetarian, hardly we would find 5-6 times. So if someone is vegetarian it is suggested, don't prefer a la carte here. Buffet cost is around 1200+gst. This time I went with mushroom, as I have tasted corn starter here. Dasstaan e khumb:- This is mushroom stuffed with cheese. Main course:- assorted Oriental veg with maa laa:- This is something we wouldn't eat much. This tasted like sweet with more of baby corn, broccoli. I wouldn't find even one piece of bell pepper. I would suggest veg biryani here. Value for money:- 3.5* Ambiance:-3* Taste of food:- 3*