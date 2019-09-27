The wide choice of vegan/ gluten-free/ dairy-free options is what makes Fab Cafe stand out from the rest. And for those of you who want to compromise neither on taste nor on health, they have tasty food options with a healthy twist, for eg. Momos made out of jackfruit flour! Haven't heard that one before, have you?
A Healthy Twist To All Things Delectable!
Cafes
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Some dishes taste slightly bland.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae
Also On Fab Cafe
Cafes
Comments (0)