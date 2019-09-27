A Healthy Twist To All Things Delectable!

Cafes

Fab Cafe

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
8-2-701/1&2, Ground Floor & 1st Floor, Road 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The wide choice of vegan/ gluten-free/ dairy-free options is what makes Fab Cafe stand out from the rest. And for those of you who want to compromise neither on taste nor on health, they have tasty food options with a healthy twist, for eg. Momos made out of jackfruit flour! Haven't heard that one before, have you?

What Could Be Better?

Some dishes taste slightly bland.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

