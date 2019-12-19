If your hungry and looks for a budget buffet then T-Grill is the place for you. The touch of Telangana dishes will make u go to a different level With a huge variety of dishes in starters, main course and desserts this place will surely steal your heart, the ambience, service and the food taste everything is amazing, the deserts and a welcome drink is an add on. The buffet costs just 450/-.
A Hidden Gem In Hitech City
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
Wallet parking
Under ₹500
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
