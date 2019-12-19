A Hidden Gem In Hitech City

Casual Dining

T Grill

Gachibowli, Hyderabad
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Next To Varun Motors, Financial Distt., Nanakramguda, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

If your hungry and looks for a budget buffet then T-Grill is the place for you. The touch of Telangana dishes will make u go to a different level With a huge variety of dishes in starters, main course and desserts this place will surely steal your heart, the ambience, service and the food taste everything is amazing, the deserts and a welcome drink is an add on. The buffet costs just 450/-.

What Could Be Better?

Wallet parking

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

