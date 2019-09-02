This Posh Restaurant In Jubilee Hills Is Popular For Its Amazing Fusion Food

Farzi Cafe is a high-class well-known place for its food fusion. It's the most happening thing in Hyderabad now. Its an amazing place with absolutely gorgeous interior design and Decor. They have set a mark for themselves in various ways as the way they present every dish differently and perfectly. Their presentation is as good as the taste of the dish. The food is innovative and delicious as well. I had been there for lunch and was suggested by the chef itself. We started with a shot known as"amouche bouche", a small shell sized filled with yogurt and strawberry flavor. This start itself was a kick start to our lunch. Tempura fried prawns, a must-try here. They were perfectly done and presented. The Haleem risotto was also another game-changer but yet doesn't match Hyderabadi Haleem. But it was good for experience. We also had Bhatti ka marg which was so tender, tasty and juicy. Everything that we had was best and delicious. There best desserts have to be Ras Malawi trees leeches & parle-g cheesecake. I never thought parle-g biscuit could be so delicious before this. The modern twist and creativity makes the food and places the most happening cafe in Hyderabad. The ambience is mind-blowing and the service is on point. Rating:5/5🤩