This Newly Opened Restaurant Serves Delish Food & Has Pretty Interiors

Moxa, a new place in Film Nagar, is best suitable for those who want to fine dine in the area. This place has both indoor and outdoor seating. In the evenings, it's better to dine outside and enjoy nature. I visited the restaurant for a food tasting session recently, and I tried these dishes: Starting from rose lassi which is prepared with rose petals infused in water, this water is then used to make lassi. It has the natural taste of rose in it, and it's best to have it after lunch/dinner. I tried Caeser salad which was loaded with veggies and feta cheese. Though I'm not a salad person, I liked this one. Though my personal favourite is their chicken lychee salad, which has tons of boiled chicken pieces, yes, that's how I like my salad. I also tried Tomato Dhaniya Shorba, it is a soup made with the mix of tomato and coriander powder. Though it wasn't that good, it can be tried if you are looking for something new. For starters, I tried the Mezze Platter which had a couple of pita bread, three dips including hummus and mayo. It wasn't that spicy, but that is how you gotta eat. Their Multani paneer tikka was delicious too, it was soft and went well with garlic chutney. The rarest starter, soya chaap masala, was served here. And with its on-point taste and flavours, this dish blew my mind. From the non-veg section, we tried Amritsari fish which was delicious taste-wise, but it looked like they had used artificial colours to make it look good. I recommend you add some lime juice to it as it will make it taste even better. Oh, and their Ghee Roast chicken tikka was melt-in-the-mouth soft and easy to bite into. For the main course, I tried and loved their chicken dhaniya mirchi which had two leg pieces and a thick and creamy stew. This goes well with garlic naan. Dal makhani was yet another delight. Pair it with butter naan, and you have got yourself a party. Next, we tried their chicken biryani which was unlike any other biryani. It was made on tawa and tasted somewhat sweet. I don't like a biryani that tastes sweet; I like it better with no modifications done to it. From the desserts section, I had rasmalai which needs improvement. The staff was attentive and came right in time to take the order(s), and they were so kind to us. Overall, it's a nice place to have lunch/dinner with your family.