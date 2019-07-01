This Super Vibrant Bar Offer Amazing Mocktails With Delicious Food

Hay is located at the popular locality of begumpet. The place is so promising that the vibe you get is so damn good that you might make it as your hangout spot. This place is a blend of a lounge or a restaurant. Awesome experience from the top, spectacular view and the food are the major plus points for this place. It is also kinda affordable on pockets and the quantity and the quality of the food is at it's best. The Staff was also friendly and the service was even prompt. We Ordered; MOCKTAILS: • Watermelon Basil Cooler • Nutty Fruity Cooler • Not so tipsy anna mocktail • Ginger mango twist • DIY Non-Alcoholic Fruit Sangria • Virgin Mojito STARTERS: • Cheesling Jhalmuri • Andhra Chilli Paneer • Cheesy kurkure maggi missiles • Butter Chicken Kulcha Bombs • Andhra chilli chicken • Truffle Mushroom Galouti • Nilgiri fish tikka • BMW Momos • Winner Winner Chicken Winger wings • Vilayati Chicken tikka • Street Styled Lollipops MAIN COURSE: • Kurkure Crusted Chicken Burger • Sambar Khichdi • Kondapur chicken curry with paratha • Malai paneer Rara In the end, Desserts: • Oreo Nutella Rolls • Misti Doi cheesecake Add on, • Adrak is kadak Chai Do visit this place to relish a variety of amazing delicacies, every dish was unique in its part and was delicious. This place will definitely won't disappoint you. Do head there at the earliest.