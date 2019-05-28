A Peek Into The Far East With China Bistro!

Casual Dining

China Bistro

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Niharika Jubilee One, Ground & 1st Floor, Road 1, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

In the frame we have Thai Green Curry, Lotus leaf wrapped rice, Chilli Basil Fish Curry and Steamed rice. The Thai Green curry was amazing with rich creamy coconutty goodness. It goes perfectly with the steamed rice and it was delicious. The lotus leaf wrapped rice is the perfect thing to go with the chilli Basil fish. The leaf gives it a unique flavour. The fish was tangy and has a refreshing flavour thanks to the herbs used. If you are a rice lover this is for you. Would highly recommend people to check out China Bistro!

What Could Be Better?

They are all amazing as they are!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family

