In the frame we have Thai Green Curry, Lotus leaf wrapped rice, Chilli Basil Fish Curry and Steamed rice. The Thai Green curry was amazing with rich creamy coconutty goodness. It goes perfectly with the steamed rice and it was delicious. The lotus leaf wrapped rice is the perfect thing to go with the chilli Basil fish. The leaf gives it a unique flavour. The fish was tangy and has a refreshing flavour thanks to the herbs used. If you are a rice lover this is for you. Would highly recommend people to check out China Bistro!
A Peek Into The Far East With China Bistro!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They are all amazing as they are!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family
Also On China Bistro
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
- Delivery Available
Comments (0)