Essence Fusion, a fine dining restaurant located in Jubilee Hills, just entering you'll get the grandeur to feel! This dish ( Tandoori Chicken ) is a chicken leg marinated with yogurt and spices, cooked in tandoor, served with Kashmiri Pulao and makhan gravy. This tasted delicious. So drop by this restaurant ASAP!
Have You Tried Tandoori Chicken At Essence Fusion Yet? Drop By Now!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Wi-Fi Available
The price was very high compared to the food
₹500 - ₹1,000
Bae
