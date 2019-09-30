Have You Tried Tandoori Chicken At Essence Fusion Yet? Drop By Now!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Essence Fusion

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Plot 280-A, 1st Floor, Road 10 C, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Essence Fusion, a fine dining restaurant located in Jubilee Hills, just entering you'll get the grandeur to feel! This dish ( Tandoori Chicken ) is a chicken leg marinated with yogurt and spices, cooked in tandoor, served with Kashmiri Pulao and makhan gravy. This tasted delicious. So drop by this restaurant ASAP!

What Could Be Better?

The price was very high compared to the food

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

