Craving Desserts? Drop By Van Lavino For Some Pretty Looking Desserts

Van lavino-offers a variety of cheesecakes and pastries. It has a classy black and golden cosy interiors and comfortable seating which is the first thing you will notice once you enter. Slightly expensive but worth the taste and quality. A fancy place to go out for a date for a dessert I have heard they have started serving churros as well. Don't give a second thought if you are looking for a great bakery. We ordered peri-peri chicken burger and they were right and the chicken was tender. And we had Belgian chocolate pastry which was priced at 180/- and it was so delicious. There are many options in desserts. Ferraro Rocher is a must-try. We had a good time. Rating4.5/5🤩