Hit Up This Place For Some Killer Pizzas & Nachos

So was at The Garage Project for lunch, and I'm very happy I visited this place which has an artistic ambience, all over. The best part of the place is they even help you to organise workshops related to baking, exhibition etc. Soon they're gonna start some standup comedy and music as well. As for the food: Soup:- The Mushroom soup was the best I have ever had 5. Starters:- French fries loaded with cheese and chipotle sauce was the best because the fries were really fresh and I completely enjoyed with the cheese and chipotle. Nachos:- Baked perfectly added with some amazing dips. Main course:- Burger Double Decker Special Burger:- It comes with a huge size, don't get scared by looking the size trust me you will love it. We just finished it in minutes. Loved the patty which was perfectly cooked. Pizza:- We got the special pizza of 6 slices. Which came with different toppings mushroom, corn and paneer. Loved the crust of the pizza, among all three mushrooms was the best do try it definitely. Paneer Makhani Sizzler:- This dish just topped the entire menu, will definitely visit this place to have this sizzler and I'm just drooling while writing about it, 😋 panner was so big in size just the way I like it and I must tell you it was the best and fresh paneer I have ever had. I enjoyed it with jeera rice.