This Pretty Pink Cafe Is A Quick Dessert Stop!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

The Funnel Hill Creamery

Hyderabad, Telangana
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

H-8-2-293/82/J-III/573-H, 1st Floor, Road 1, Navanirman Nagar Colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Funnel hill creamery in Hyderabad! Next to Bentley showroom. A pretty pastel pink cute cafe! I gave a visit to this place for quick desserts but ended up having some good food too. We ordered buffalo Mac n cheese which was not authentic but was satisfying. I would rate this: 3.5/5 And we ordered a sandwich which was good followed by a dessert The dessert was uhh Lala sundae which was full of chocolate sauce, brownie and ice cream and few nuts. Would rate it: 4/5. A recommended the pretty spacious place for everyone!

What Could Be Better?

The service

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Cafes

The Funnel Hill Creamery

Hyderabad, Telangana
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

H-8-2-293/82/J-III/573-H, 1st Floor, Road 1, Navanirman Nagar Colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default