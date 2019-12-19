This Pretty Pink Cafe Is A Quick Dessert Stop!

Funnel hill creamery in Hyderabad! Next to Bentley showroom. A pretty pastel pink cute cafe! I gave a visit to this place for quick desserts but ended up having some good food too. We ordered buffalo Mac n cheese which was not authentic but was satisfying. I would rate this: 3.5/5 And we ordered a sandwich which was good followed by a dessert The dessert was uhh Lala sundae which was full of chocolate sauce, brownie and ice cream and few nuts. Would rate it: 4/5. A recommended the pretty spacious place for everyone!