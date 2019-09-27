With the old Bollywood song in the background, it pulls a string at my heart to slow down and enjoy every sip of tea at Karachi Cafe. I had never tried Parsi food before and the Baida roti here was one of the best to start with! Do visit this pretty cafe guys!
The Vintage Ambience Along With Old Bollywood Songs & A Masala Chai!
