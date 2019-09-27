The Vintage Ambience Along With Old Bollywood Songs & A Masala Chai!

Cafes

Karachi Cafe

Gachibowli, Hyderabad
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2-37/123 & 124, Near HDFC Bank, Vinayak Nagar, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

With the old Bollywood song in the background, it pulls a string at my heart to slow down and enjoy every sip of tea at Karachi Cafe. I had never tried Parsi food before and the Baida roti here was one of the best to start with! Do visit this pretty cafe guys!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Bae

