This 9 Course Meal Cannot Be Missed At This Popular Restaurant

A Nine-course evening at the green park, Once Upon A Time! Once Upon A Time at Green Park Hotel, Recently, the restaurant has undergone a complete makeover into an Indian restaurant with an innovative touch. They started by serving Palate cleaner (cucumber with tangy curd & Murkul softer version). Soups & starters: Then the actual start was with smoked baingan chat - This was one of my favourites (5/5). Next was nandu rasam soft shell crab was served with rasam (5/5). Next was Khatta jhinga prawns were served with spicy tangy chutney (5/5). Next was chicken doughnut Makhni (5/5). Then again a pallet cleanser. Then the Main course: Ananas mutton roti pe boti. Rich mutton gravy served with small roti & pineapple salsa (5/5). Scallops with prawn moilee. Served with mini Aapam (4/5). White butter chicken served with Chur Chur paratha, Dal & Ulte Tawe ki roti (5/5). Dessert: Khova samosa served with masala chai ice cream. This was just amazing (5/5). Zaffrani Nimish: Lightweight saffron milk form topped with pistachios & rose petals & Chikki (5/5). The recommendation is to do try out the special 9-course meal and yes, you can skip a meal & go for it as it fills your stomach half the way already but you cannot resist having it till the end. Loved the experience! I visited this place and I must say that I was impressed with the quality and taste of the food. The ambience and service levels are also extremely good and they have a good spread. Must Go!