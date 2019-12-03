Get Yum Rice Bowls & Rolls Delivered For Lunch From This Kitchen

Faasos is a slowly but steadily growing fast food chain and a food delivery service. Been hearing its name a lot, So I was curious to try out what they had to offer. I ordered their Masala Paneer Tikka Wrap, Along with Jumbo Chicken Wrap and Smoked Butter Chicken Rice Feast. As it was home delivered, I will not be mentioning about the service and ambience about Faasos in this review. Talking about the food. The paneer tikka wrap had a good filling of paneer and sauces wrapped in a Maida Paratha. The Jumbo Chicken Wrap was the highlight and the reason for me to order again from Faasos. The wrap had a scrumptious filling of chicken meatballs perfectly glazed in sauces, I could taste the Mayonnaise and some kind of zest which might be from the Ketchup. All of this wrapped beautifully in a Maida Paratha once again. As it was a jumbo wrap, it was good enough for heavy snacking. Moving on to the Smoked Butter Chicken Rice Feast, which was a bowl of beautiful and steaming hot Basmati rice topped with delicious looking butter chicken gravy with big chunks of chicken in there. I could definitely taste the smoke in every bite. However, I would say the curry was a little too strong for my liking. Lastly, as a token of appreciation, the team at Faasos was kind enough to send me -my personal favourite- Chocolate Fantasy cake (basically, Choco Lava Cake) by Sweet Truth. All of which tasted great altogether. My experience has been great overall, And I most definitely look forward to ordering again from Faasos.