Drop By Guilt Trip Only For Its Amazing Belgian Waffles

In the Frame: Belgian Chocolate Waffle Pops ♥️ If you're looking for good crispy Waffles, I'd suggest Guilt Trip. I loved the batter, freshly made. Excess sweet, Because of Grated Chocolate, Ice Cream and Then Chocolate syrup. Overall I loved the waffles, just sweet level can be reduced I feel, if you have a sweet tooth then you surely can enjoy this! Location: Guilt Trip, Film Nagar. Ratings: 🌟🌟🌟.5 / 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 Price: 240/-