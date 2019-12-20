This Decor Store In Sainikpuri Doubles Up As A Boutique & Everything Is Gift-Worthy

The streets of Sainikpuri are home to many hidden gems and Aarna Collections is one such store. Is gifting a daunting task for you? This souvenir store has a variety of wooden, ceramic, and brass items. A spacious store that smells like incense from the minute you walk in, you'll see aisles of decor pieces and a hanger full of traditional looking cloth and jute bags. Tribal sets and antique finish is right now a rage in the decor community and this store hoards tribal musical figurines, masks, clocks, and vintage-looking brass animals, and religious items. But that's not it, this decor store doubles up as a boutique on the first floor. From everyday sarees to dress materials and kurtas, they've got some interesting prints and designs in good material. Bias towards cotton, the price range starts at INR 600. If you're looking for designer blouses in Sainikpuri, this store does that too. We also spotted laptop bags with indie prints, clutches, slings, and handbags along with scarves and some beaded jewellery which completes a basic outfit.