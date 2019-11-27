Load Up On Zari Borders From This Store In Laad Bazaar

When you're looking for lace embellishments and borders for your outfits, it cannot get better than Laad Bazaar. That's how we stumbled on Abdul Rahman Zari Traders. Whether you're looking for unfussy golden zari border or shimmery embroidered ones, there's a chance you'll find them here. Looking for colourful borders with intricate thread work or stone work? Find them in bright colours like corals, maroons, purples. If you're looking for embellishments for your necklines or sleeves, they've got plenty. All you've got to do is — give it to your tailor and get them stitched. The price range begins at INR 80 per metre and can go upto INR 1,000 based on the design. Also, you have to buy the entire roll, as they don't sell per metre.