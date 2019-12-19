Brides, Slay & Say 'I Do' On Your D-Day With Wedding Gowns From This Bridal Studio

The fact that Abrianna's Bridal Studio is a one-stop shop for you to pick not just wedding gowns but also tiaras, veils, bridal bouquets, bridesmaids' dresses, posses, and flower baskets makes it awesome. Founded by Achsa Abraham who quit her cushy corporate job, the idea to open a bridal studio came from her personal experiences. When her family ran helter and skelter to curate bridal gowns and accessories during her sister's wedding, she realised how pivotal it was to have a one-stop shop for brides. Taking that a notch up and above, when a bride approaches the studio, a bridal stylist is assigned to her, who consults her — right from wedding gowns to her style, fitting the budget of the bride. As the studio works with international designers, you can expect a fantastic curation of gowns and accessories and if you're keen on wearing a certain designer for your wedding, the studio can make it happen for you. What stands out for is the customisation they offer. If there are a few changes you'd like on the gowns and accessories available, they're up for the challenge. Plus, you can already shop your reception or any special occasion gowns from the store. In the near future, they intend to launch bridal shoes, clutches, and sarees too. Now that's something worth waiting for, isn't it?