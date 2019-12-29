Adivaram Angadi — a Sunday flea market at Our Sacred Space is perfect for not just purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables but shopping too. Bringing you the best of organic produce, handloom sarees, accessories like trinkets, neckpieces, this flea market is sure to keep you occupied for the day. It is popularly known as the farmers' market also, and when you're here, strike a conversation or two with the artisans around you. Good company assured!
Get Bohemian Accessories & Organic Produce At This Sunday Flea Market
What's Happening
Adivaram Angadi — a Sunday flea market at Our Sacred Space is perfect for not just purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables but shopping too. Bringing you the best of organic produce, handloom sarees, accessories like trinkets, neckpieces, this flea market is sure to keep you occupied for the day. It is popularly known as the farmers' market also, and when you're here, strike a conversation or two with the artisans around you. Good company assured!
How's The Venue
Our Sacred Space is quite rustic and home to several interesting events and flea markets. It hosts events like Taichi, Bharatnatyam classes too.
Make A Note
The flea market is held on every second, third, and fourth Sunday of the month.
Price
Entry is absolutely FREE
Comments (0)