Get Bohemian Accessories & Organic Produce At This Sunday Flea Market

Adivaram Angadi — a Sunday flea market at Our Sacred Space is perfect for not just purchasing fresh fruits and vegetables but shopping too. Bringing you the best of organic produce, handloom sarees, accessories like trinkets, neckpieces, this flea market is sure to keep you occupied for the day. It is popularly known as the farmers' market also, and when you're here, strike a conversation or two with the artisans around you. Good company assured!

