All Pretty Looking Desserts At One Place In Banjara Hills

Feranoz Patisserie & Cafe is located in the midmost greens of Banjarahills. A warm and welcoming ambience Will distress you. This is a confectionery place where you find a limited edition of happiness I.e limited variety of desserts and some teas. You might be confused in selecting what to have, as their every dessert is interesting both in and out. We tried: Noisette choux: This dessert is outstanding. The outer layer which is a biscuit was amazingly baked. And the inner filling will just run into your mouth. Rocher : This is a little big sized rocher. Exactly matched with the original rocher. Mango cheesecake: This was mouthwatering. The base is a powdered biscuit which is shaped using butter and which was fresh. The cheesecake made me extremely delighted with its taste and freshness of the fruits on the topping.